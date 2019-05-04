Puma teams up with Motorola for retro tech-inspired sneaker

In what sounds like quite an unlikely partnership, Puma has teamed up with Motorola to celebrate retro tech with an exclusive RS-X sneaker.

The nostalgia-packed collection is inspired by Motorola’s mobile phone designs, Puma's original RS Computer Shoe, and is a perfect example of the recent 90s sportswear revival we've been seeing recently.

The new drop joins Puma's RS-X family of retro-styled sneakers which are 'engineered for the future'.

They're crafted with a sleek mesh and textile upper, with original RS technology fitted on the midsole.

Completing the look are stylish leather overlays, an embossed textile heel piece and molded sockliner with specific RS Puma branding.

The RS-X sneakers debut in Puma Black – Vapourous Gray – Puma White colorway.

Inspired by Motorola’s mobile phone designs, RS-X Tech Motorola highlights specific cues that celebrate the mobile phones of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

With textures on the outer sole that are reminiscent of the mobile phone’s keypad, the sneakers are decked with “hellomoto” badging on the side and 'Moto batwing' subtly placed on heel badge.

It drops in a futuristic colourway of Puma Silver – Sodalite Blue.

If you're a diehard Motorola fan Puma are also releasing tees, track top and shorts, which feature Motorola colorways from the 80s and quirky graphics that represent different milestones in the evolution of communication.

