PSVR 2 video: Heart-stopping PlayStation XR headset is the ultimate PS5 accessory

The PS5 is now dominating gamer mindshare with a stunning design, powerful internal hardware and a list of awesome PS5 games to play, including the dynamite exclusive Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Its range of official accessories is also superb, with gamers bowled over by the best-in-class haptic feedback delivered by the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, and left in awe by the immersive audio delivered by the Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset.

One accessory that all PlayStation 5 gamers still want, though, is the long-rumored successor to the PlayStation VR virtual reality headset, and right here we get to look at just how special it looks set to be – say hello to the PlayStation XR virtual reality gaming platform.

The PlayStation XR shown in the above video is the brainchild of French tech site VR4Player, and shows our best look yet at just what a PlayStation VR 2 system running off PS5 could look like. And if the real PSVR 2 headset is anything like the PSXR, then gamers should be getting very excited.

That's because this virtual reality gaming headset delivers an order of magnitude improvement over the first-gen PSVR.

Firstly, the VR headset is completely wireless, running off integrated battery packs that can be interchanged on the fly (while a battery stack is being used another is being charged in the XR's included charging dock, ready for an immediate swap-in). Two batteries can be charged at once, too, meaning that even the longest of gaming VR gaming sessions are enabled.

There's also a remote battery system option, too. This allows the gamer to actually wear the second and third batteries, which are mounted on an elastic armband or belt clip, meaning that the fun doesn't even have to pause while the main battery is swapped out – all three batteries are linked and the headset's runtime is tripled!

Runtime with all three batteries linked is up to 10 hours depending on application.

In terms of core tech, the PlayStation XR virtual reality headset comes with eye-tracking technology, an integrated blue-light filter, and runs a 4K OLED RGB display with resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. Connection to the console for pairing, game-storing and updating comes courtesy of a USB-C link.

The PSXR headset also includes support for the PS5's 3D audio chip and has a 3.5mm audio jack for headphone support. The headset also has a built-in Micro SDXC port, which allows data cards to be interchanged at will, thereby allowing for excellent and cheap game-storage options.

Finally, the this next-generation PlayStation virtual reality headset comes with a pair of New VR Controllers, which deliver haptic feedback and are themselves also wireless. Naturally, the PS5's DualSense controller is also compatible with the PSXR.

Overall, then, the PlayStation XR is a fantastically advanced virtual reality headset and worthy successor to the PSVR original. How realistic its features and specs are, though, remain to be seen, and here at T3 we feel that when the real PSVR 2 headset arrives we won't get everything shown off on the XR.

Wireless functionality has been heavily rumored, though, as too new VR controllers with advanced haptic feedback, so we don't think the XR is pure pie in the sky thinking.

Here's hoping we hear more about the official Sony PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality gaming headset soon, as it remains an exclusive extra gaming dimension on console for the Japanese maker (Xbox does not have a VR gaming headset), and T3 for one can't wait to see what's possible with next-gen hardware.