PSVR 2 lens upgrade explained: what PS5 gamers can look forward to

Good news for would-be Sony PSVR 2 buyers: Sony has provided some more information on the incoming VR headset's specifications, and they're very impressive.

The official website confirms that the PlayStation VR 2 headset will have twin 2,000 x 2,040 OLED displays capable of delivering 4K HDR at up to 120fps. That's four times the resolution of the original PSVR, and there's a fairly wide 110-degree field of view.

One of the most interesting bits of information relates to the lens: according to Sony it's a Fresnel lens. That's quite a big deal, because it affects how well you'll see the PSVR 2 display.

From a French lighthouse to your face

The Fresnel lens was developed by the French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel for use in lighthouses, and while the ones in the PSVR 2 are a lot smaller than those the basic principle is the same: they enable lenses to be made much thinner thanks to their ridged designs.

The original PSVR is one of the few VR headsets that doesn't use them, and having them in the PSVR 2 with two separate displays will make it easier to get the display picture perfect without introducing issues such as the display edge becoming prominent.

By turning the adjustment dial you'll be able to move the lenses to the right spot for your eyes, delivering the best possible image. I've experienced this in the Oculus Quest 2 and it works really well: it's a vast improvement over the PSVR and likely to appear in the Apple AR/VR headset too.

You can find out (a bit) more about the PSVR 2 specs on Sony's official page.