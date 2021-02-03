PS5 update: Sony just fixed one of the console's most annoying problems

Sony has just rolled out a long overdue update for the PS5 that fixes one of the most annoying bugbears of the system; in a nutshell, you can now rest easy knowing your console is playing the PS5 version of your PS4 game, which wasn't the case previously.

At launch, it was discovered that the PS5 couldn't match Microsoft's Smart Delivery feature, which means that the Xbox console you're playing on will download the best version of the title for your machine. If you're playing on an Xbox Series X, that's the version you'll be downloading and playing; if you're on the Xbox One, then you'll automatically be playing the version optimised for that console.

Some PS5 users were finding that their console would default to the PS4 version of the game, and in some cases, failed to download it at all. But now, two months down the line, that's not something you'll have to concern yourself with anymore.

The PS5 system software update version 20.02-02.50.00 has dropped, and has rolled out the following changes:

This system software update improves system performance.

In rare cases, the PS4 version of a game would install from the disc after you upgraded to and installed the PS5 version. Now, when you insert the PS4 game disc, the PS4 version won't install unexpectedly.

You can now select and edit video clips using Share Factory Studio from your media gallery.

So now your PS5 console won't be using up space for PS4 version of games you've already got the PS5 version of. It wasn't a rampant issue, but if you were affected, it'll certainly be a welcome update.

Looking at the improved system performance, details are scant on what exactly has been implemented, but one Twitter user (via TheSixthAxis) has said that post-firmware update, their PS5 disk drive is significantly less noisy when they insert a disc, to the point where the sound has "almost disappeared."

If you've yet to pick up a PS5, you should bookmark T3's PS5 stock tracker, or if you want to try your luck with Microsoft's system, swing by our Xbox Series X stock tracker to see how you fare.