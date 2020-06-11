PS5 unveiled! Sony shows off official PlayStation 5 console family

The Sony PlayStation 5 has been officially unveiled at today's PS5 - The Future of Gaming event. In addition, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition was revealed, along with an official PS5 Pulse 3D gaming headset, DualSense controller charging station, HD camera, media remote and plenty of launch window PS5 games.

The official PlayStation 5 console family and accessories can be viewed in the video and images below:

No PS5 price or launch date was unveiled at the show, but in an event that lasted over an hour a whole bunch of games were shown off, as well as even more details on the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller.

In terms of our hot take here at T3, we like how flared and stylised both consoles look, even though it looks like both systems will look better when positioned in a vertical orientation.

In terms of the games shown off, the real big player was without doubt Horizon: Forbidden West, which is the gorgeous-looking sequel to the PS4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn. You can watch Forbidden West's gameplay trailer below:

Other games of note was Gran Turismo 7, which looks stunning, as well as GhostWire: Tokyo and Deathloop. It was also nice to see Hitman III make an appearance.

If you missed the show then you can catch up with it now by watching the official livestream of the event below:

For a quick break down of what was announced at the show, please consult the below list of bullet points, which cover all the highlights.