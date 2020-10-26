PS5 The Punisher edition looks absolutely INCREDIBLE

If the PS5 and its bold new look isn't quite your cup of tea, the news that you can swap out the faceplates will be music to your ears.

While we've only seen a handful of plain colorways so far, the imagination of the PS5 community has lead to all sorts of awesome-looking editions, and the man behind the fan favorite Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 is back with another Marvel makeover – but this time it's The Punisher.

LetsGoDigital's Giuseppe Spinelli has cooked up another comic creation, and it looks amazing. The Punisher's iconic skull symbol is emblazoned on the faceplates, and is as oversized as the console itself, making for quite the menacing display piece.

The DualSense controller hasn't been forgotten, and is sporting white streaks that look they've spilled over from the console, along with the same red LEDs.

Spinelli is apparently a huge fan of The Punisher, mocking up a fan-made poster for the series that actress Deborah Ann Wolf (Karen Page) mistook for the real thing; so this PS5 design very much appears to be a labor of love, and it shows.

Spinelli's designs aren't available to pick up in real life, sadly, but given their popularity, we're sure we'll see more elaborate faceplates start popping up post-launch that may come close to rivalling his concepts.

Sony has also promised fans that more radical designs are in the works for the PS5, so keep an eye out for what it has to offer; we'll no doubt see tie-ins with first-party PS5 games, so the Spider-Man PS5 faceplates might become a reality in the not too distant future.

