PS5 restocks: Where to buy PS5 in the next 24 hours

The PS5 has remained in short supply since launch, but with sporadic restocks have made getting the console slightly less impossible than previously thought. While the Xbox Series X restocks have been somewhat more plentiful, the PS5 restocks have been few and far between. But the good news is that things are ramping up again!

PlayStation fans across regions can look forward to more PS5 stock hitting retailer shelves. While our T3 PS5 stock tracker should keep you updated. it's definitely worth bookmarking stock trackers or checking in at the retailers below to catch any sneaky restocks. It's also worth making accounts at retailers where this is an option, and saving your payment information (check the site is secure) so that you can fly through checkout when more PS5s crop up.

There's nothing more frustrating than trying to checkout and watching your PS5 order fail to go through because it all took too long. That precious 30 seconds you save by being ready to buy could be the difference between you getting through checkout with a PS5 console, and being left empty handed.

There's more PS5 restocks set for the next week or so in the UK and US, so check out the info for retailers in your region below. Expect to see more consoles at Target, PlayStation Direct, and GameStop in the US; and Argos, GAME,AO, and ShopTo this week in the UK, with John Lewis possibly dropping at the end of the month.

Where to buy PS5 in the USA

Target

Target has been tipped as getting a new wave of PS5 consoles this week, albeit a small one. We're looking at Wednesday, June 30, or Thursday, July 1 according to PS5 stock tracker Jake Randall. The restock is set to be online only with same day pickup, and be advised, Randall described it as "tiny." We suggest gamers make an account and check the product page repeatedly. You'll have to be quick on the trigger to bag one.View Deal

PlayStation Direct

Sony has released a wave of consoles this month, having eager fans queue just before the stock drop to get their hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. It usually advises an hour plus waiting time when you land on the page, and the Disc version usually goes live first, so be prepared to put your time. It's possible that it's getting a restock this week, so keep an eye out. View Deal

GameStop

GameStop had PS5 bundles available this month, but they sold out pretty quickly. According to TechRadar's Matt Swider more systems might drop this week, so it's a destination worth checking every single day.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy has had a number of PS5 restocks since launch and has been selling the PlayStation 5 in various bundles, too, including things like extra controllers and games. It usually releases PS5 stock in waves, and it had a restock just today. PS5 stock trackers advise the consoles are pick up only, so check your local store's stock once Best Buy has another PS5 restock. View Deal

Walmart

Walmart has been a great place to buy PS5 over the last couple of months, with numerous PlayStation 5 restocks going live. It also has one of the biggest selections of games and accessories on offer, too, with the HD Camera and DualSense available. Unlike some stores Walmart is actively combatting scalper bots, so once it has another PS5 restock, we advise heading over there for a fair chance at picking up a console. Walmart is also offering Xbox All Access for a new Xbox with no upfront cost.View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon just got a PS5 restock this week, so it's unlikely that we'll see another one in the immediate future. Amazon also has one of the widest ranges of PS5 games and accessories, too, so you can check those out in the interim. View Deal

Costco

Costco had a PS5 restock last week so it's probably run dry for now. Of course, Costco only sells to its members, though, so you'll need to be a member to score one.View Deal

Meijer

Midwest retailer Meijer released its PS5 stock online to mPerks members only. However, you had to be local to the stores, as it only offered pickup, not delivery. We'll be keeping an eye on the retailer in case it joins the fray again, and we advise you make an account beforehand, so you can snap up a console if it does. The retailer doesn't seem to have had a PS5 restock for ages, so it's an outside bet for many gamers.View Deal

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Argos

Argos is pegged to have a PS5 restock this week. No one has nailed a time down yet, but a PS5 stock tracker is predicting we'll see a drop post-midnight this week, or possibly at 8AM this Friday. View Deal

GAME

GAME has been tipped to drop PS5 consoles next week, between July 6 and July 15, 9AM - 11AM. The retailer has a pre-order system now, which one PS5 stock tracker says says involves a four week total wait time. We advise gamers to follow the firm's social media channels, as well as UK stock trackers on Twitter for info of more drops. Looks like one of the best places to buy PS5 in the next few days.View Deal

AO.com

AO.com may just have a PS5 restock this week. It's not 100%, but a PS5 stock tracker says it's one to watch. The retailer also has PS5 accessories in stock, including the Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera and Sony PlayStation 5 Media Remote.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo has been pointed to as one of the retailers rolling another PS5 restock this week. It's not a guarantee, but based on historical drop patterns, it's worth watching. View Deal

John Lewis

John Lewis is tipped to be getting more PS5 consoles at the end of the month, and while it doesn't tend to have the biggest allotments, it isn't very well known with gamers, thereby making it a good left-field choice. Get an account setup and signed in to and keep your eyes peeled.View Deal

Amazon UK

Amazon UK dropped more PS5 consoles this week, but it's likely run dry for now. The retailer has one of the most robust stores in terms of not crashing and getting people through checkout, so well worth scoping out.View Deal

Very

Very released more PS5 consoles last week, so we're likely done for now. Very does bundles as well as single consoles, too, so gamers have double the chance to score a system.View Deal

Currys

Currys PC World has had a PS5 restock this month, and is a big destination for gamers looking for the PlayStation 5 – especially with its bot-thwarting PS5 Priority Pass. We'll be keeping an eye on the retailer. View Deal

Box.co.uk

Box.co.uk has been good for gamers getting PS5's as not only has it had multiple stocks of consoles, but it also has been operating a lottery system to get them. That means that scalper AI bots cannot buy them all up in seconds. No stock drops seem imminent but you can still register your interest to throw your hat into the ring.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys got a PS5 yesterday, but some customers reported glitches at checkout. it quickly sold out, as you'd expect, but we'll have to see if it it has any stock left thanks to technical difficulties that it'll relist, or if that's it. View Deal

Where to buy PS5 in Australia

Amazon AU

Amazon AU rolled out a PS5 restock last month, but it's been pretty quiet since then. Savvy customers can take advantage by placing orders in different countries where possible, as the PS5 isn't region locked. The retailer doesn't give advance warning, so we recommend checking often.View Deal

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. You can register your interest though, so we heartily recommend doing that while we wait for more updates. View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PS5 consoles are now listed as out of stock, with the landing page for the system reading, "due to high demand and limited stock allocations from Sony we are not taking further orders at this time." It advises checking the page for updates, but the last restock was back in April, so it's not looking promising. View Deal

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman's PS5 pre-orders are all out, with the retailer in PS5 restock limbo. Worth checking every now and then, but there's no sign of an imminent restock.View Deal

EB Games

Not what gamers want to see: EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and there's no indication of another restock any time soon. View Deal

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock. Their restocks are intermittent and there's little notice, so not a retailer we're expecting to see anything from any time soon. View Deal

Where to buy PS5 Digital Edition