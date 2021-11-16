PS5 restock at GAME going LIVE this morning!

GAME's latest PS5 restock is happening this morning, so don't miss out

Yesterday T3 reported that GAME was going to drop its next wave of PS5 stock this week between the "16th-19th November", and now we've got official confirmation that the PS5 restock is happening THIS MORNING.

Yes, that's right, an official communication from GAME has confirmed that, "this morning we will be going live with a selection of PlayStation 5 consoles".

GAME has also confirmed that the consoles made available today will be "1 per customer" and that they have an "anti scalping policy" in place with automatic checks to help beat AI-powered reseller bots.

This is great news for gamers looking for a place to buy PS5 as GAME has been really nailing it recently in terms of PS5 restocks, with fresh waves of consoles released every week for the past 5 weeks.

GAME has also been a PlayStation 5 stock champion as it has been offering both disc and digital version of the PS5, as well as offering it for sale in a wide selection of bundles, which have included top games, accessories and merchandise.

As such, for any gamer who wants to be playing the best PS5 games this winter holiday season, now very  much is the time to switch on and bag a console this morning at GAME.

GAME's PS5 drops are typically mid-to-late morning, so be sure to get the PS5 product page open right now, sign in to your GAME account, and be prepared to refresh the page like a Tasmanian devil.

For the very latest on PlayStation 5 stocks in the UK be sure to check out T3's PS5 restock tracker.

