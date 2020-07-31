PS5 puts Xbox Series X on notice - this feature has to be seen to be believed 👀

The PS5 and Xbox Series X launches are just a few months away, and the competition between the two consoles' fan bases is already heating up - especially after gaming industry legend Gabe Newell weighed in with his opinion that Microsoft's Xbox Series X is the better console.

While Sony's approach to next-gen is very different to Microsoft's, it has a few tricks up its sleeve to ensure that the PS5 isn't relying on the power of the hardware alone to sell the console; as well as securing platform exclusive titles that will have players scrambling to get their hands on the new machine, the gaming experience itself is going to be significantly more immersive thanks to the bells and whistles of the DualSense controller.

Talking to IGN, Ghostwire: Tokyo director Kenji Kimura gushed about the DualSense's haptic feedback and 3D audio, saying that using the new controller adds another layer to the gameplay, making it more immersive than ever, and that it has to be experienced to be believed:

"You need to experience it directly because this is very difficult to explain both verbally and in text, but the DualSense Haptics and adaptive triggers felt so good that it made us, the developers, say 'woah!' because they allowed for us to feel and experience the various actions and attacks like never before...

"[The 3D audio] is also difficult to explain without personally experiencing it.

"To feel like you’re actually there, to feel the objects and beings that are actually there, sound is extremely important. You’ll be able to feel like you are there and 'feel' the things that are there with 3D audio."

While the PS5 might not be the most powerful of the two consoles when it comes to specs alone, things like platform exclusives, possible console customisation, and the supplemental additions to overall gameplay provided by the DualSense and upcoming PSVR 2 still makes it a very attractive place to play.

If you don't need any ore persuading, you can reserve your PS5 at these retailers now.

Source: IGN