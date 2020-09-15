PS5 price leaks a day before the PlayStation 5 event – and it's good news!

We're now only hours away from discovering even more about the Sony PS5 at tomorrow's PlayStation 5 Showcase, an event that is slated to see the PS5 price and release date confirmed, as well as the PS5 pre-orders start time announced.

Which is why it is so exciting that a brand new leak that emanated from Spanish retailer El Corte Inglés has just gone and apparently revealed the PS5 price in advance of Sony itself.

The leak, which can be viewed below, shows an inventory image from one of the store's internal computers and shows entries for "PS5 1" and "PS5 2", as well as "Xbox One Serie X1" and "Xbox One Serie X2".

As can be seen, the first PS5 entry is listed at €499.90, while the second is priced at €399.90. To us here at T3 this indicates that the full fat PS5 is the first console, and the PS5 Digital Edition is the second console, as why would the less powerful system cost more?

In addition, we now know that in Europe the Xbox Series X are retailing at €499 and €299 respectively, which is exactly what the two Xbox systems listed here in the El Corte Inglés leak are price at, adding weight to it.

These price point are also backed up by another pricing leak from Twitter user @AllGamesDelta_, who posted another inventory screen supposedly from El Corte Inglés that shows the exact same price points.

#PS5€399/€499(El Corte Inglés ~ One of the biggest spanish retailers) pic.twitter.com/B6o3aJhAqGSeptember 13, 2020

Now, look, these could be simply placeholder price points, and as this is a leak and not official it should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt, but here at T3 we think these prices sound very accurate and, with mere hours to go before the PS5 price is slated to be officially announced, it would make sense if retailers were prepared with an accurate costing for both consoles.

What do we think these will translate to in the United States and United Kingdom? A UK PS5 price of £449 now looks a strong bet (although £499 can't be ruled out), while in the US we can see the PS5 matching the Euro cost numerically at $499.

And, well, that's great news for gamers. It keeps the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition well priced in terms of its primary competitors, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and banishes the idea of a €599 / £599 / $599 price point, too, which had been rumored at one time.

Hopefully we will get official confirmation tomorrow at the PS5 event, which naturally T3 will be covering live. Check back in tomorrow for the full picture.