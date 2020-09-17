PS5 price confirmation: PlayStation 5 accessories pricing revealed

Sony finally revealed the price and launch date of the PS5 at last night's showcase for PS5 games, which turned out to be in line with the leaks we've been hearing for months.

The event was dedicated to the slew of upcoming titles for the console, with the crucial details only flashing up at the end, and no news on the pricing for the range of peripherals and accessories, but Sony has followed up with the the last snippets of information we need to price up our next-gen set-up.

The PS5 is launching in November alongside the new DualSense Wireless Controller, DualSense Charging Station, HD Camera, Media Remote, and PULSE 3D wireless headset. Sony has confirmed regional pricing as follows:

DualSense Wireless Controller: $69.99/ £59.99/ €69.99/ CAD$89.99

DualSense Charging Station: $29.99/ £24.99 / €29.99/ CAD$39.99

HD Camera: $59.99/ £49.99/ €59.99 / CAD$79.99

Media Remote: $29.99/ £24.99/ €29.99/ CAD$39.99

PULSE 3D wireless headset: $99.99/ £89.99/ 99.99/ CAD$129.99

The PS4's DualShock controller launched at a slightly cheaper price – $10 cheaper in fact – so there's been a bit of a price hike on that front. But taking into account all of the new upgrades the DualSense features, which have been designed to increase immersion and the overall gameplay experience, that's not entirely unexpected.

The line of peripherals and accessories will release alongside the PS5 on November 19 in Europe, and the earlier date of November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

