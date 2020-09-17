PS5 price confirmation: PlayStation 5 accessories pricing revealed

PS5 controllers, headsets, and everything else you need to round out your set-up get official pricing from Sony

Sony PlayStation 5 PS5
(Image credit: Sony)
Shabana Arif

By

Sony finally revealed the price and launch date of the PS5 at last night's showcase for PS5 games, which turned out to be in line with the leaks we've been hearing for months.

The event was dedicated to the slew of upcoming titles for the console, with the crucial details only flashing up at the end, and no news on the pricing for the range of peripherals and accessories, but Sony has followed up with the the last snippets of information we need to price up our next-gen set-up. 

Sony PS5 PlayStation 5

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 is launching in November alongside the new DualSense Wireless Controller, DualSense Charging Station, HD Camera, Media Remote, and PULSE 3D wireless headset. Sony has confirmed regional pricing as follows:

  • DualSense Wireless Controller: $69.99/ £59.99/ €69.99/ CAD$89.99
  • DualSense Charging Station: $29.99/ £24.99 / €29.99/ CAD$39.99
  • HD Camera: $59.99/ £49.99/ €59.99 / CAD$79.99
  • Media Remote: $29.99/ £24.99/ €29.99/ CAD$39.99
  • PULSE 3D wireless headset: $99.99/ £89.99/ 99.99/ CAD$129.99

The PS4's DualShock controller launched at a slightly cheaper price – $10 cheaper in fact – so there's been a bit of a price hike on that front. But taking into account all of the new upgrades the DualSense features, which have been designed to increase immersion and the overall gameplay experience, that's not entirely unexpected. 

The line of peripherals and accessories will release alongside the PS5 on November 19 in Europe, and the earlier date of November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.