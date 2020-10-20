PS5 launch sees Sony scrap THIS popular PS Store feature

Sony is prepping for the PS5 launch next month, and it's cleaning house to make sure the software side of things is also ready for the next-gen console's debut.

We already know we're in for some big changes with the PS5 UI and UX first look video showing the new PS Store system integration, meaning it's no longer a standalone app, but it seems that current-gen and older PlayStation consoles are also in for some big system changes to facilitate the new PlayStation Store launch.

PlayStation customers are being sent emails warning them of the changes, that will see the end of Wishlists, as well as an overhaul that will change the type of content that PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and PSP users can view and access on the PS Store via browsers and the mobile app (via Express).

In a nutshell, you'll no longer be able to buy PS3, PS Vita, and PSP games on the PS Store when visiting it in your browser or on the mobile app. You can, however, still browse and buy content for the hardware via the PS Store as long as you're perusing it from the console in question.

Meanwhile, PS4 apps, themes, and avatars will also be relegated to the PS Store on the PS4 console only.

Lastly, and probably the change that will upset users the most, is the discontinuation of the Wishlist. The feature is getting scrapped, and anything you have on there will be removed, so if you've amassed a collection of games that you've been waiting for the right time to purchase, you might want to make a note of them elsewhere.

The new changes will roll out in the browser version of the PS Store initially, starting tomorrow, October 21. The mobile app will be updated on Monday, October 26.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Wishlists could be coming to the PS Store on console, and not just confined to the web-based store. It seems odd for Sony to remove the feature altogether, but there's a chance that the new console store will include the feature instead – at least on the PS5.

Whatever the situation, we know it's being scrapped from the browser version, so be sure to prep before the update rolls out.

Source: Express