How to get a PS5 on launch day: No PS5 pre-order? No problem!

Having a PS5 on pre-order might seem like a must. And yes, true, PlayStation 5 cravers can't just rock up to a local Walmart, Target, GAME, or any other brick-and-mortar store on PS5 launch day. This next-gen console doesn't come so easy.

Sony has unequivocally stated that PS5 launch day sales are going to be taking place online only – there won't be any units available for those without pre-orders, hoping to buy one in-store. However that doesn't mean it's game over: you can still get a PS5 on launch day.

In a bid to keep customers safe amidst the ongoing pandemic, Sony has decided to limit PS5 launch day sales to online only. The news comes via the PlayStation blog, and won't affect those who have already placed in-store pre-orders.

The PS5 is getting a staggered launch of November 12, and November 19, depending on your region. Some countries are also finding themselves back in lockdown in the run up to Christmas, like the UK, meaning non-essential shops will be closed during this time.

However, retailers are making plans to accommodate customers during this time, so they'll still be able to pick up their next-gen hardware.

If you didn't manage to place your PS5 pre-order, you'll need to keep tabs on retailers' websites come launch day, and keep refreshing until stock becomes available. It may not be as effective as securing a place in line the night before and camping out on the cold, winter streets in a flimsy tent, but it sounds like a preferable alternative!

Meanwhile, if you've ordered your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S online, you may get it delivered early, with reports of both of Microsoft's consoles being sent out already.

If you're still on the fence about which piece of hardware to pick up, then check out T3's Xbox Series X review (or our Xbox Series S review) for a better idea of what Microsoft has to offer.