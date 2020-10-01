PS5 hands Xbox Series X a win in this CRUCIAL area

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both launching this November within days of one another, and the conversation around the hardware's pros and cons is hotting up with each passing day.

The PS5's SSD speed is something we've been hearing developers rave about for months, for example, while the Xbox Series X is being touted as the "most powerful console on the market" when it drops.

The upcoming PS5 games library includes a number of exclusives that Sony has managed to secure, but the Xbox has its Game Pass streaming service, so between them, they offer solid options for different preferences.

But something about the PS5 has come to light that isn't going to make potential customers very happy.

The Best TV for Sony PS5 (Image credit: Sony / LG) The best TV to partner with the Sony PS5 is the LG CX. In our LG CX review we gave the TV a maximum score of 5 stars and, it was so highly rated, it actually won Best Gaming TV at the T3 Awards 2020. Naturally, the LG CX, which is available in a range of sizes, now also sits top of our best gaming TV guide, too. If you're looking for a TV upgrade to get the best out of the PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles, then the LG CX is T3's top choice. View the best LG CX deals available right now

If you're planning on upgrading to the PS5 at launch, or grabbing one for Christmas, you may find yourself in a position where you'll be playing the upgraded version of a game you started on the PS4 and will be finishing on the PS5; but it looks like the support for the transition of save data between the PS4 and PS5 versions isn't guaranteed – and the decision may depend entirely on the developers.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon developer, RGG Studio, took to Twitter to clarify that players can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game using their PS4 disc but added that save data won't make the trip between the two pieces of hardware.

To clarify, physical owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can also use the original disc to upgrade to the PS5 version when it releases on March 2, 2021.Save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.September 28, 2020

The title isn't available on next-gen consoles until March 2, 2020, but launches on current-gen consoles here in the west on November 13, so if you upgrade your system in that four month window, that's a possible bugbear.

Meanwhile, Insomniac Games has confirmed that this issue is non-existent with Marvel's Spider-Man. The studio's community director, James Stevenson, told a fan that save files from the Mile Morales DLC on PS4 will transfer to the PS5 if they upgrade.

The confusion has been compounded with a tweet from game journalist Gene Park, who says he's heard from numerous devs that save data may not transfer from the PS4 to PS5 when playing upgraded titles.

deleted this tweet because i noticed it was quickly getting interpreted as any confirmation about how save states will work for PS4 to PS5. it's not strictly about back compat, it's about PS5 upgrades like Spider-Man: Miles, Yakuza pic.twitter.com/HpBgq94DjuSeptember 28, 2020

By contrast, this isn't going to be a problem for players transitioning from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X, which has definitely scored Microsoft some brownie points.

While this issue has only been flagged for one cross-gen game so far, it sounds like there's some kind of a hurdle for developers to get over in order to facilitate the save data transfer.

We may see more announcements like this in the months to come, so if slogging through the same portion of a game twice isn't your idea of fun, you may want to put off buying certain titles on your PS4 and hang on until you've got your new PS5.

Source: Metro