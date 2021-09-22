PS5 giveaway: eBay Australia are gifting PS5 bundles to new eBay Plus members

Hunting down a PlayStation 5 over the past year has not been a fun task. While not impossible to find, they’ve been horrifically over-priced to buy outright, or a fight to get direct from stores.

Despite this, we thought it’s a hell of a nifty item, granting it five stars in our review earlier in the year. eBay Australia seem to think they’re neat too and have thrown together one hell of a giveaway for 48 lucky winners.

Not only will these lucky souls nab themselves a PS5 console, they’ll get games, a second DualSense controller to beat someone at FIFA with, an HD camera and all the other accessories you’d expect.

The full value of each of these bundles is a cool AU$1602.55. Meaning, in total, eBay Australia is making just over 77k rain for the competition. Just below we’ve got a list of everything you stand to win, all for potentially no cost as entry is free.

PlayStation 5 console – AU$749.95

– AU$749.95 DualSense Wireless Controller – AU$109.95

– AU$109.95 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – AU$149.95

– AU$149.95 DualSense Charging Station – AU$49.95

– AU$49.95 HD Camera – AU$99.95

– AU$99.95 Media Remote – AU$49.95

– AU$49.95 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – AU$94.95

– AU$94.95 FIFA 22 – AU$99.95

– AU$99.95 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – AU$109.95

– AU$109.95 Far Cry 6 – AU$88

How and when to enter

Having hopefully whetted your appetite, it feels only right to let you know how to enter into the comp. From 10am (AEST) on Thursday September 23 you’ll be able to stick your hand up for one of these bundles. Entries before then will not be counted.

Entering the competition itself is cruisey, just sign up for a free eBay plus trial and then text (SMS) the email address used to sign for eBay plus to +61 480 000 020. This can be done all the way through until 11:59pm AEST September 30. Sorry to say but this is only for new eBay Plus members, signing off and on again won’t grant you extra entries.

Signing up for the trial will grant you access to eBay Plus and all of the exclusive discounts and free metro delivery that entails for a full 30 days, after that you can roll your membership over for AU$4.99 per month. If you’re finding that eBay Plus isn’t working for you, and you’d like to cancel you can do this at any point within the 30 day trial.

If you’re feeling keen, you can get a second entry, doubling your chances of winning, by purchasing any Plus item throughout the competition week. Look out for the Plus logo on an item to make sure it’s valid and will count towards an extra entry.