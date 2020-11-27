PS5 gaming headset Black Friday deals are the perfect PlayStation 5 partner

It's Black Friday deals day and, when it comes round to PS5 gaming headsets, there's lots of offers available. There's gaming headphones from established makers going cheap, and attractive budget bargains from up-and-coming firms, too.

If you've already bought a next-gen console, or are currently still searching for where to buy PS5, then investing in a gaming headset makes perfect sense – this is a console you're going to want to play with maximum audio immersion, and the best and cheapest way to do that is with a sweet set of gaming headphones.

Right now T3's favourite PlayStation gaming headset maker is SteelSeries, so before we get to a curated selection of PS5 gaming headset deals from other brands, we've got today's best prices on their full range of PlayStation 5 headphones.

We then progress into the top 3 PS5 headset deals available in the USA and UK, before surfacing even more great prices on great PS5 headphones. Remember, many of the prices available today will not be seen again until next year, so now is the time to strike if you're in the market for an upgrade.

PS5 gaming headset Black Friday deals: USA

Star deal Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | Was: $99.99 | Now: $54.99 | Saving: $45

Razer make some of the best gaming hardware in the world, and right here the brand's excellent Kraken Tournament Edition PS5 gaming headset is reduced by 45% for Black Friday. The star of the show here is the headset's ability to deliver THX 7.1 Surround Sound, which takes in-game audio to an entire new level of immersion. Powerful 50 mm drivers, in-line controls, a retractable noise-cancelling mic and more complete the package.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger | Was: $49.99 | Now: $39.99 | Saving: $10

HyperX are a reletively new player in the gaming headset space, but over the past few years they've always had multiple products in our best gaming headsets guide, including the Cloud Stinger discounted here. 50mm audio drivers, leatherette and memory foam ear cups and an adjustable metal headband combine to create a strong all-round system for PS5 (and other consoles via 3.5mm connection).View Deal

SADES Gaming Headset | Was: $27.99 | Now: $23.79 | Saving: $4.20

The price cut isn't massive but this Black Friday discount makes this incredible versatile gaming headset available for just $23.79 right now. Despite its low price it boasts 50mm audio drivers, simulated surround sound, a noise-isolating mic and soft leather ear pads. Works with any console, including PS5, that has a 3.5mm audio jack on the system or controller.View Deal

PS5 gaming headset Black Friday deals: UK

Star deal ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset + Charging Base Station | Was: £292.95 | Was: £199.99 | Saving: £92.96

This is a stunning PS5 gaming headset deal, as it cuts just shy of £100 off the premium brand Astro A50 Gaming Headset + Charging Base Station. Astro Gaming make some of the highest quality gaming headsets in the world, and the A50 is famous now for its audio quality and advanced features. This headset offers a long-lasting 15-hour battery life, Dolby surround sound audio, an excellent mic with on-headset controls, USB sound card functionality, and much more besides.View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200 | Was: £39.99 | Now: £29.99 | Saving: £10

A 25% price cut means this PS5 gaming headset with flip-up mic from US headphone maker Turtle Beach falls to just £29.99 on Black Friday. This set comes with a metal-reinforced headband and 12-hour battery life, meaning all-day gaming sessions are unlocked. This headset is super versatile, too, working with PC and Nintendo Switch as well.View Deal

Mpow Air SE | Was: £26.99 | Now: £19.99 | Saving: £7

A small but welcome Black Friday price cut takes the stylish Mpow Air SE gaming headphones in red down to under twenty notes. These cans deliver stereo surround sound, mesh fabric ear cushions and a noise-cancelling mic. The headset is also compatible with all 3.5mm devices, including Nintendo Switch.View Deal

