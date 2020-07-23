PS5 games price news – just what we wanted to hear 😊

Hype for the Sony PS5 has now reached fever pitch, with PlayStation gamers worldwide desperate to get their hands on the next-gen console.

But, while we know a lot now about the console and the games we can expect at launch, the one thing we don't still have a handle on is pricing, with the PS5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and PS5 games remaining largely unknown in terms of cost.

That, though, has just changed dramatically, with gaming software giant Ubisoft confirming the price of its PS5 games this year in a recent earnings call. As reported by The Verge:

"Ubisoft has publicly committed to keeping prices for new games released on next-gen consoles this fall at $60, the company said in an earnings call on Wednesday."

For the record, Ubisoft will be launching Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion on PS5 this year. This means both of those games will not cost a penny more than their PlayStation 4 equivalents.

Here at T3 we think this is great news, as history has shown that games for new consoles, specifically during its launch window, tend to be jacked up in price. Indeed, you only have to look at the news that Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games intend to charge an extra $10 for its next-gen games to see that the practice still exists.

So, while it seems like pricing for PS5 games across the board remains unfixed, it looks like at least Ubisoft's titles will remain at a more affordable level this year, which is welcome news in our mind here at T3, as after shelling probably around $500 for a new PlayStation 5 console, most gamers will want to save as much money as possible when picking up new games to play.