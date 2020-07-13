PS5 DualSense has a big surprise in store if this leaked photo is real

The DualSense controller for the PS5 was revealed back in April and it's a pretty big deal given that it's the first deviation from the DualShock series, which rolled out alongside the original PlayStation, and has wrapped up with the PS4's DualShock 4.

The controller has a number of extras and improvement over the DualShock 4, but one area fans are still awaiting confirmation on is the size, as the form factor doesn't quite echo the slinky lines of the DS4 - but this leaked photo may have just provided us with the answer to that question, and you may not be too thrilled.

Posted over on ResetEra, the photo shows the DualSense resting on someone's hand - and it's big. Sony's PlayStation controllers have always been dwarfed by the chunky Xbox gamepads, splitting console gamers over which is best. But if this photo is an indicator of the real size, then Sony has surprisingly taken a leaf out of Microsoft's book and supersized its controller.

Comparatively, the Xbox Series X controller hasn't strayed too far from this gen's Xbox One pad in terms of size or looks, but Ryan Whitaker, senior designer at Xbox, has highlighted all of the improvements that players have to look forward to when it launches this holiday season.

Strangely, the size of Sony's hardware is a point of contention for fans, with no real confirmation of the dimensions of the console or its controller. Subsequently, internet sleuths have taken to trying to figure it out using the size of the disc drive as a jumping off point, and concluding that the PS5 is going to be pretty huge.

Of course, no further photos have been provided of the controller over on the forum, which has lead to frustration and accusations that it's not legitimate. A few posters have also speculated that the image is that of a 3D printed fake, citing the "imperfections" on the analogue sticks and the Create/ Options buttons as giveaways.

If this is real, Sony has definitely scaled-up its controller, which is going to be divisive, but it's already thrown caution to the wind with its space-age console design in a stark white colourway, so it might as well go all in.

As ever, leaked photos should be treated sceptically, and while this seems to confirm suspicions that the DualSense is decidedly chonky, we'll wait for official confirmation before we get too upset.

