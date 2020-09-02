PS5 DualSense controller looks stunning in night mode

The PS5 is launching this November alongside the Xbox Series X, and as with their differing approaches to the next-gen hardware, the two console manufacturers have taken a different tack with their respective controllers as well.

Microsoft's Xbox controller – whether for the Xbox One of Xbox Series X – will be compatible across console generations, as well as working with devices including PC, Android, and iOS.

Meanwhile, the PS5's DualSense is not compatible with the PS4, and the PS4 DualShock 4 will only work with PS4 supported titles on the next-gen console. However, the controller has had a massive overhaul, both internally and externally, that has developers singing its praises, so the limitations on backwards compatibility are understandable.

Fans still seem somewhat undecided on its new size and shape, but this colourful, light up Night Mode feature is a doozy, that would have everyone on board.

DualSense Night Mode isn't something that Sony has pursued, although it's a popular idea in the community at large, first rearing its head on the PlayStation blog DualSense reveal post.

Artist Nikolay Mochkin took the idea and ran with it, creating a concept video of what the PS5's DualSense controller might look like if it incorporated a Night Mode, we're sold on the idea, because it looks fantastic.

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

The buttons on the official DualSense have swapped the colourful icons of previous generations for plain white symbols, so seeing them light up with the traditional colours looks amazing; but in reality, it would present an additional drain on the battery – even with its upgrade.

It seems like Sony has already done a deep dive into the DualSense and doesn't have any more surprises up its sleeve, but if it did, we'd love for it to be this one!

Source: @PS5only/ Twitter