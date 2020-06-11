PS5 design drops in advance of Sony PlayStation 5 event

Today is the big day PlayStation gamers have been waiting for. That's because at 1PM PDT / 9PM BST Sony is holding its PlayStation 5 event entitled "PS5 - The Future of Gaming".

The PlayStation 5 event is so exciting as it will be the first time Sony shows off PS5 games and, hopefully, the PS5 console itself, which up to this point remains shrouded in mystery.

Unlike the Xbox Series X, which gamers now know everything about, the PS5 console has not yet been shown off at all, with only its DualSense controller unveiled.

Well, with mere hours now to go before the official PS5 event, a new concept design has hit the internet and it gives us our freshest look yet at what the PlayStation 5 could look like.

The PS5 in this video comes to us courtesy of ConceptCreator, who depicts the PlayStation 5 as coming with a sleek two-tone design, with matt grey and black joining a partial white or black top-plate, which itself comes emblazoned with PlayStation's characteristic x, circle, triangle, and square button symbols.

The console's top is separated with a glowing light bar, which is shown radiating a blue light.

While we don't get to see the rear of the console, and therefore can't see what ports it offers, the front is shown with two USB connections.

The PS5 console is shown running that awesome tech demo from the recent Unreal Engine 5 Epic Games showcase, which apparently was running directly on PS5 hardware without any pre-rendering.

Do we think the real PS5 will look like this? Probably not, but it still refreshing to see how gamers are envisioning the next-gen console ahead of its official launch, and there are some nice design details in this render.

Hopefully we will finally get to see the official PlayStation 5 at today's big event, which can be watched in full when the time comes directly below: