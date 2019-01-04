PS5 and Xbox Two just got called out by powerful new Mad Box console

Just when the PS5 versus Xbox Two next-gen console war seemed to be locked on course for a two-combatant slug fest, comes the dramatic revelation from the CEO of Slightly Mad Studios that it has developed the "Mad Box", an insanely powerful new console that has been designed with just one goal in mind, "to raise the bar, substantially" with "the most powerful console ever built."

The CEO of Slightly Mad Studios, Ian Bell, revealed the shocking news on Twitter, which was then originally reported on by Variety. Here are the Tweets in full:

What is the Mad Box? It's the most powerful console ever built... It's literally 'Mad'... You want 4k, you want VR at 60FPS? You want a full engine for free to develop your games on it? You have it.2 January 2019

It's 'right' when your console can run at 120 FPS. We're not playing around here. This is beyond next gen. For too long have subtle iterations been accepted. Time to raise the bar, substantially. :)2 January 2019

When speaking on the subject of the Mad Box, Bell said that the console will ship in "around three years time", as well as that the system "will be a console as is the Xbox or PlayStation."

Even more excitingly for gamers, Bell also noted that the Mad Box “will support most major VR headsets and those upcoming and the specs will be equivalent to a ‘very fast PC 2 years from now’.”

A super-powered new console with support for top VR headsets like HTC Vive Pro and Oculus Rift? That would truly be a mouth-watering proposition.

It looks like the Xbox Two and PS5 just got a powerful new challenger…

And, judging by Bell's own comments, it really does seem like the Mad Box has the PS5 and Xbox Two in its sights, with the CEO stating that:

"We think the industry is a little too much of a monopoly or a micro oligopoly. We think competition is healthy and we have the required hardware contacts to be able to bring something epic to fruition based on our designs."

Sure seems like fighting talk to us here at T3 and, if the Mad Box console does materialise (which Bell notes is still in pre-production), and it can deliver the insane power that Bell claims it can, then PlayStation 5 and next Xbox gamers might very well have their heads turned by the new challenger, which would blow the next-gen console war wide open.

Via: GamesRadar