PS4 Pro: 30 titles optimised for new system on launch day; more than 45 by the end of 2016

PS4 Pro launches next Thursday (November 10th) and, with a more powerful CPU and GPU, promises to deliver enhanced gaming fidelity, with resolutions up to 4K, HDR and improved experiences in PlayStation VR on the cards.

In preparation for this, Sony has just released a full list of existing titles that are being updated on PS4 Pro launch day to make the most of the powerful new system's hardware. Here is that list in full:

Battlefield 1

Bound

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Driveclub VR

EA Sports FIFA 17

Firewatch

Helldivers

Hitman

Hustle Kings

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Knack

Mafia III

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

NBA 2K17

Paragon

PlayStation VR Worlds

Ratchet & Clank

Rez Infinite

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Rise Of The Tomb Raider

Robinson: The Journey

Smite

Super Stardust Ultra

The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Elders Scrolls Online: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Of Us Remastered

The Last Of Us: Left Behind

The Playroom VR

Titanfall 2

Tumble

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Viking Squad

World Of Tanks

XCOM 2

In addition, Sony has confirmed that by the close of 2016 more than 45 games will be optimised for PS4 Pro, with titles such as Watch Dogs 2, The Last Guardian and Final Fantasy XV benefiting from the system's enhanced power.

T3 will be reviewing the PS4 Pro for launch day, so keep your eyes glued to the site for our official opinion.