PS Now will eventually offer PS1 and PS2 games, says Sony

Sony has revealed long-term plans to add PS1 and PS2 games to the PS Now library

PlayStation Now, Sony's video game streaming service, currently only offers PS3 games to rent. However the Japanese electronics giant plans to eventually bring PS1 and PS2 games into the fold, but it probably won't be for a while.

In a response to a question from a reader on the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Now's Director of Marketing Peter Jamshidi said: "There are some amazing games for PS1 and PS2 and our longer term vision is to go back further into the PlayStation generational library and offer those with PlayStation Now."

"Right now however, we are focused on bringing to users experiences from the amazing PS3 library," he added.

At the moment PlayStation Now users can only rent individual games, paying as much as $5 for four hours of access to titles such asDeus Ex: Human Revolution. Ninety-day subscriptions to individual games, meanwhile, can cost as much as $30.

That's all about to change though. Earlier this week Sony announced that it will launch a subscription plan for PlayStation Now on January 13. Gamers will get unlimited access to the full library for $20 per month, or opt to pay $45 for three months.

That will grant players access to 100+ PS3 games, including some heavy hitters like Uncharted, BioShock Infinite, The Last of Us and Arkham Asylum.

A few weeks ago we reported that PS Now is coming to select Samsung Smart TVs at some point in 2015.