Best Prime Day mattress deals: Emma, Sweetnight, Simba, Casper and more

Today is an excellent day to save money on a new mattress. To make things nice and easy for you, we've rounded up the best Prime Day mattress deals live right now. If you're not quite sure which brand or style to go for, we'd recommend consulting our best mattress guide for our tried-and-tested take on the top brands, and key buying advice.
Below, not only will you find the best Prime Day deals, but also any great rival offers from the brands direct.
We'll be adding to this article with the best cheap mattress deals we spot – from Amazon and elsewhere.
Top Amazon Prime Day mattress deals in the US
In the US, the mattress deals at Amazon are not as good as we were hoping for. There's nothing from the main brands we'd typically look for, and the best ones have sold out. However, if you're hunting for a cheap mattress deal, you're not out of luck: there are still lots of offers direct from the retailers. Here's our pick of the best:
Up to 30% off Sweetnight mattresses at Amazon
There's price drops across a wide range of Sweetnight mattresses at Amazon today. You can get 33% off the memory foam breeze mattress, 25% off the Sweetnight gel memory foam mattress, or save big on Sweetnight's hybrid mattress in a box. View Deal
Leesa Legend mattress deal | Up to $500 off at Leesa.com
US deal: Head straight to Leesa.com for up to $500 off your new mattress. The amount you save depends on the model and size, but there are hefty discounts across the board, with up to $150 off the Leesa Original, up to $300 off the Hybrid, and up to $500 off the top-end Leesa Legend. There are also some Leesa price-drops at Amazon, but discount and availability varies.View Deal
Nectar mattress | $399 of FREE accessories with any mattress
US deal: Head to Nectar direct for a great mattress deal this Amazon prime day. With every mattress purchase, customers get almost $400 worth of sleep accessories for free. That includes a mattress protector, set of sheets, and 2 pillows – everything you need for a dreamy night.View Deal
Saatva mattress discount | $200 off purchases over $1,000
Saatva's epic offer gets you a cool $200 off across its whole range of mattresses, bed linen and frames this Prim Day. Head straight to Saatva.com and spend over $1000 to qualify! With the discount applied at checkout, it's super easy.View Deal
Purple mattress | Free gifts worth up to $183 at Purple
US deal: It's not an Amazon offer, but head straight to Purple and you'll get a load of quality sleep accessories with every mattress purchase. Claim a free sheet set and Plush pillow, worth up to $183. Thi deal applies on all of Purple's uber-popular mattresses: the classic Purple mattress, Purple Hybrid and the Purple Hybrid Premier.View Deal
Top Amazon Prime mattress deals in the UK
Emma Original mattress | RRP £499 | Now £334 | Save £164
UK deal: The Emma Original is our favourite mattress right now, and if you're in the market for a memory foam option this should be your first choice. It's exceptionally comfortable, excellent quality and great value – even before this big price drop. Check out our Emma mattress review for more info.View Deal
Simba Hybrid | RRP £769 | Now £524 | Save £244
UK deal: This is a truly excellent Prime Day mattress deal on a hybrid model. Another entrant in our top mattress ranking, it includes layers of Simba's patented pocket springs and luxury memory foam. Head to our Simba Hybrid review for more info. Got a little more to spend? Splash out of the 7-layer Hybrid Pro, with the same discount.View Deal
Silentnight 1400 Eco Comfort mattress| RRP £429 | Now £238.99 | Saving £190
UK deal: 44% off!
A firm favourite in the mattress world, the Silentnight makes some great quality products. If you're looking for a great value pocket sprung mattress, this is our top pick in our best mattress guide – and right now it's basically half price. View Deal
