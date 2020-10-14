Best Prime Day mattress deals: Emma, Sweetnight, Simba, Casper and more

Today is an excellent day to save money on a new mattress. To make things nice and easy for you, we've rounded up the best Prime Day mattress deals live right now. If you're not quite sure which brand or style to go for, we'd recommend consulting our best mattress guide for our tried-and-tested take on the top brands, and key buying advice.

Below, not only will you find the best Prime Day deals, but also any great rival offers from the brands direct. Remember, if it is a Prime Day mattress deal, you'll need to be a Prime member to claim. Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon UK / or Amazon US to start shopping. We'll show the prices for a double, so if that's not the size you need, click through to check out other options.

We'll be adding to this article with the best cheap mattress deals we spot – from Amazon and elsewhere. For more offers, browse some alternative sales below:

Top Amazon Prime Day mattress deals in the US

In the US, the mattress deals at Amazon are not as good as we were hoping for. There's nothing from the main brands we'd typically look for, and the best ones have sold out. However, if you're hunting for a cheap mattress deal, you're not out of luck: there are still lots of offers direct from the retailers. Here's our pick of the best:

Leesa Legend mattress deal | Up to $500 off at Leesa.com

US deal: Head straight to Leesa.com for up to $500 off your new mattress. The amount you save depends on the model and size, but there are hefty discounts across the board, with up to $150 off the Leesa Original, up to $300 off the Hybrid, and up to $500 off the top-end Leesa Legend. There are also some Leesa price-drops at Amazon, but discount and availability varies.View Deal

Nectar mattress | $399 of FREE accessories with any mattress

US deal: Head to Nectar direct for a great mattress deal this Amazon prime day. With every mattress purchase, customers get almost $400 worth of sleep accessories for free. That includes a mattress protector, set of sheets, and 2 pillows – everything you need for a dreamy night.View Deal

Saatva mattress discount | $200 off purchases over $1,000

Saatva's epic offer gets you a cool $200 off across its whole range of mattresses, bed linen and frames this Prim Day. Head straight to Saatva.com and spend over $1000 to qualify! With the discount applied at checkout, it's super easy.View Deal

Purple mattress | Free gifts worth up to $183 at Purple

US deal: It's not an Amazon offer, but head straight to Purple and you'll get a load of quality sleep accessories with every mattress purchase. Claim a free sheet set and Plush pillow, worth up to $183. Thi deal applies on all of Purple's uber-popular mattresses: the classic Purple mattress, Purple Hybrid and the Purple Hybrid Premier.View Deal

Top Amazon Prime mattress deals in the UK

Emma Original mattress | RRP £499 | Now £334 | Save £164

UK deal: The Emma Original is our favourite mattress right now, and if you're in the market for a memory foam option this should be your first choice. It's exceptionally comfortable, excellent quality and great value – even before this big price drop. Check out our Emma mattress review for more info.View Deal

Simba Hybrid | RRP £769 | Now £524 | Save £244

UK deal: This is a truly excellent Prime Day mattress deal on a hybrid model. Another entrant in our top mattress ranking, it includes layers of Simba's patented pocket springs and luxury memory foam. Head to our Simba Hybrid review for more info. Got a little more to spend? Splash out of the 7-layer Hybrid Pro, with the same discount.View Deal

SOLD OUT Silentnight 1400 Eco Comfort mattress| RRP £429 | Now £238.99 | Saving £190

UK deal: 44% off! A firm favourite in the mattress world, the Silentnight makes some great quality products. If you're looking for a great value pocket sprung mattress, this is our top pick in our best mattress guide – and right now it's basically half price. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales - US

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

Best Buy – massive savings across every department

Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more

HP – save up to 30% on select products

Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more

Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October

Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day

Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15

25% off Sweetnight mattresses at Amazon

This gel memory foam mattress from Sweetnight mattresses has had a major price drop at Amazon. The gel-infused memory foam is designed to keep you cool, and it can be flipped for a softer or firmer sleep surface.View Deal