Press images of new Asus VivoBook leaked

Asus is planning to unveil to expand its VivoBook line up with a new Windows 8 laptop.

A press shot of the VivoBook X102BA was leaked by SweClockers on Friday. Asus is yet to make any official announcement about the laptop.

According to the website, the X102BA will feature a 1.0GHz dual core AMD A4–1200 processor and a Radeon HD 8180 graphics card. That places it firmly in mid-range PC territory.

The new VivoBook will also come with a ten-inch screen, 2GB of RAM and a 320GB hard drive. It will also reportedly ship with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2013.

The inclusion of Microsoft Office Home and Student 2013 and the X102BA's mid-range specs suggests that Asus will be targeting the back to school market.

As such, a September launch has been mooted. If so, it is highly likely that Asus will be officially announcing the laptop in the next fortnight.

Reports suggest that the laptop will be priced at around $440 (£281), which seems about right for a computer targeted at the back to school market.

The leaked images come just days after Asus chairman Jerry Shen revealed that the company would be dropping production of Windows RT devices.

Asus is rumoured to be looking to enter the Chromebook market by the end of this year. The company has still not unveiled any Chromebook laptops.