Pre-Black Friday deal: Amazon knocks AU$104 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Amazon is continuing to pump out amazing deals in the lead-up to Black Friday – and today’s discount is no exception with the online retailer discounting Sony’s newly released cans – the WH-1000XM4 – which have been reduced by a decent 21%.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have been awarded many accolades and are widely regarded as the best noise cancelling headphones of 2020. Besides stunning noise cancellation, they offer extremely good sound quality – all neatly wrapped in a lightweight and comfortable design.

Black Friday sales in Australia: shop the best Black Friday 2020 deals

Whilst the WH01000XM4 looks identical to its predecessor, the internals of this device are what helped rank these cans so highly. features include multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor.

Sony has blown us away again with its ingenuity and innovation by producing headphones that are in a league of their own.

If you’re in the market for a decent set of cans that will give you an immersive audio experience combined with unbeatable noise cancelling, these headphones have your name written all over them. Head to Amazon to secure your pair today and save AU$104.