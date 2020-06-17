£65 slashed off Amazon Echo Plus with Hue smart bulb bundle

This is an Amazon smart home deal not to be missed

Amazon Echo Plus Philips Hue bulb deals
(Image credit: Amazon)

By

Amazon Prime Day 2020 may not be taking place when scheduled, but that hasn't stopped Amazon discounting all of its devices in a summer super sale. And, among those discounts, is a properly handsome cost carve on the Echo Plus with Philips Hue smart bulb bundle.

Amazon's all-new Echo Plus is a thing to behold, offering amazing sound quality and an easy way into getting the perfect smart home setup using the Alexa voice assistant. Everything about the Echo Plus is designed to be the best, including this deal: an Echo Plus and Philips Hue smart bulb for just £74.99.

There's an awful lot to love about the Echo Plus, which has been designed with everyday users in mind. For starters, Alexa can power a huge range of smart home devices – think light bulbs, switches, plugs, and so on – right off the bat with very little set up. It's as simple as saying Alexa and then a command. 

Amazon has also thought about user privacy, adding a button to turn off the microphone and adding tools to give you controls over your voice recordings and how they're used. You can hear, view, and delete them at any time with no hassle.

Thanks to Dolby play 360° audio, the speakers themselves are top notch, too, projecting sound all across any room intelligently. Thanks to integration with the Amazon Music, Sky Sports, BBC, Spotify, Apple Music, LBC, The Guardian, and a load of other services, you can listen to whatever you want with one simple command. 

You can also now make calls from the Echo Plus if you're a Vodafone customer, simply by asking Alexa to call someone. 

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd-gen) | Charcoal Fabric | Philips Hue smart bulb | Alexa | Was £139.99 | Now £74.99 | Available at Amazon
The Echo Plus on its own is a fantastic device, doing basically anything you could ask of it quickly and simply. When paired with a Philip Hue smart bulb, the deal gets even better. And when you get £65 off right off the bat... Well, that's pretty sensational.View Deal

So, if you're in the market to spice up your home then look no further than this deal on the Amazon Echo Plus and Philip Hue smart bulb, available for just £74.99 right now, a saving of £65!

Amazon currently has all its devices discounted, and the full list of savings can be viewed below:

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.