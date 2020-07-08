Porsche Design lets you design a custom watch, to match your Porsche 911

Porsche Design has launched an online watch configurator, letting buyers create their own unique timepiece from approximately 1.5 million design combinations.

Based on Porsche’s own online car configurator, the web tool lets watch enthusiasts create their own bespoke chronograph. There are over 300 different strap configurations to pick from, with the customisable leather and stitching being the same as that used by Porsche’s car seats and interior trim.

The watch dial can be customised by selecting from a range of inlaid colour rings, featuring minute markers in the style of Porsche’s car speedometer. Next comes the exterior colour pallet, which includes 27 of the Porsche 911’s interior and exterior colours to pick from. There are two types of hands to decide between, and a pair of bezels too.

Every watch measures 42mm in diameter, but there are two cases to pick from. One is a glass bead-blasted natural titanium, while the other is a black titanium case coated in titanium carbide.

For the final personal touch, each watch can be given a laser engraving on the back of the case.

Inside, every watch ordered through the new Porsche configurator is powered by the in-house calibre WERK 01.100 mechanical movement, which has a power reserve of 48 hours.

The customisable winding rotor features a selection of wheel designs from the latest 922-generation Porsche 911. In all, there are six different rotor types to choose from, and the colour on the rotor edge can also be customised, just like the outer edges of a Porsche’s wheels.

Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design Group, said: “No other car manufacturer or watch brand currently offers such a customisable and exclusive programme of this kind. Colours, types of leather and decorative stitching on these chronographs all originate from automotive production.”

The watches can be configured online and ordered through participating Porsche dealerships, starting in Germany from 1 July, and expanding to the UK and United States from 1 September.

Prices start at €4,950 and head up to €11,600, depending on what options are selected using the configurator. Up to three additional leather straps can also be ordered with each watch. Delivery to your local Porsche dealer is estimated to take between eight and 12 weeks.