PlayStation VR official headstand revealed

If you've been waiting for an official depository for Sony's PS4-powered PlayStation VR headset then look this way

By

Sony PlayStation, in partnership with Numskull, has revealed an official headstand for the PlayStation VR headset.

The headset is constructed from obsidian and comes with an adjustable metallic base and cable management system.

Here is the headset's official reveal video demonstrating its functionality: 

The Official Headstand for PlayStation VR can support the headset at any height between 38-48 cm and weighs in at 2.3kg, meaning that it isn't top heavy and easily knocked over. Engraved Numskull and PlayStation VR logos complete the package.

For more information about the Official Sony VR Headset Stand then check out its official website. Equally, if you're looking for information about Sony's PlayStation VR headset then check out T3.com's official review

More about PlayStation VR

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.