PlayStation VR comes with disc of free games

These are the 8 titles that come with PSVR on October 13

By

The Sony PlayStation Blog has revealed that PlayStation VR owners will get a free demo disc with the system at launch. That demo disc contains eight VR games for you to play.

These are the announced games, with desciptions courtesy of Sony:

Driveclub VR

Feel the speed of high-octane racing in an entirely new way - you've literally never seen DRIVECLUB like this before.

PlayStation VR Worlds

In this demo you get to make a splash in the perilous waters of Ocean Descent, one of the five PS VR experiences available in the full game. Amazing sights, a lost secret and extreme danger all await…

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Master some of the most sophisticated and athletic fighting machinery ever created, in fast-paced arena combat – this is the future of sport.

Tumble VR

Explore a new dimension in puzzling with a fully 3D version of the classic block stacking game.

Battlezone

Experience tomorrow's battlefield today in the powerful Cobra tank, and demolish all that trundles in your path.

EVE: Valkyrie

Take to the stars and blast your way through swarms of enemy fighters in nerve-shredding space bound battles.

Wayward Sky

Soar among the beauty of the clouds in search for your father, in a crumbling airborne fortress.

Headmaster

Have a little kick around (erm… with your head) over at the wonderful Football Improvement Centre, which is most certainly not a prison of any kind whatsoever.

Well, there you have it. Hopefully more information about these titles will be announced at Sony's PlayStation Meeting 2016 event.

