Original PlayStation 4 owners: this Sony TV is perfect for you and under £200 for Cyber Monday

Sony’s Bravia KDL32WE613BU (32-Inch) HD Ready HDR Smart TV is a Cyber Monday-only super deal that bags you an incredible bit of kit for just £199. What’s the big deal you might ask? Well, this particular super Sony features support for HDR, and that as anyone here at T3.com will tell you, is pretty unusual in an HDTV. What’s more, the reasoning behind it makes an awful lot of sense, because the old PS4 can output HDR but not 4K. See? If you’re into that sort of setup then it’s a fine time to secure this deal, though you’ll need to be quick as it’s for today and today only.

• Buy Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU (32-Inch) HD Ready HDR Smart TV for £199 – save £150 at Amazon

Naturally, if you’re into gaming then this arrangement delivers lots of atmos-enhancing depth to your sessions, while it’ll also bring out the best when you head over for some quality time with Netflix too. As you’d expect, the 32-inch Sony’s Bravia KDL32WE613BU is compatible with all HDR PS4 game titles via HDMI. X-Reality Pro upscales those pixels too, for even more superior image quality. Sure, if you want the latest 4K machine with an inflated price tag to go with it then feel free, but this Bravia is, nevertheless, an absolute steal.

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU (32-Inch) HD Ready HDR Smart TV £199 | was £349 | Save £150 at Amazon For the money you’ll be hard pressed to find a similarly hot deal that delivers a Sony Bravia to your door that will allow you to exploit the best that your PS4 can offer, as well as adding extra lustre to your preferred Netflix titles. The 720p HD Ready design is no nonsense, it’s black and therefore fits into most surroundings. Meanwhile, there are all the usual features and functions, such as web browsing and the capacity for hooking up a hard drive via USB.View Deal

Being a Sony you do naturally get a boxful brimming with the usual Sony quality, plus that 32-inch screen is generous without being overwhelming. In that respect it’s also perfect as a secondary telly, or fits in perfectly if your pad is less than palatial.

Dimensions-wise you’ll need 18.7 x 73.1 x 49 cm in order to appreciate all of its sizeable charm, while the telly itself weighs in at 6.2kg. Sure, this model isn't one from right here, right now, but look at the picture, look at the quality and, strewth, look at that awesome price.

