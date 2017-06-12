PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds will make its console debut on Xbox One X in 2017

It'll be a 'launch exclusive' for Xbox One X and Xbox One (so expect a PS4 version to follow)

By

Unless you've been living under a rock (one presumably without Wi-Fi or Twitch), you'll know PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds has become a gigantic sleeper hit on PC. The large-scale arena shooter pits up to 99 players against one another in a deserted island that shrinks in size as a match progresses.

For a game that started out as an Arma III mod, PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds is a huge deal right now - Rocket League big - and its developer Bluehole Studios has signed a deal to have the multiplayer shooter make its console debut exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Interestingly, Bluehole and Microsoft are calling the Xbox One and Xbox One X versions of the game 'console launch exclusives' which seems to suggest this is a timed exclusivity deal. Microsoft made a big deal of pointing out which games were exclusive, so this caveat wording alludes to a potential PS4 release further down the line.

There's no fixed date on when PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds will officially drop on Xbox One and Xbox One X, but Bluehole is citing a late 2017 release window. In the meantime, head on over to Twitch where the game remains one of the most streamed games of 2017.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.