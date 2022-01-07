Play Fortnite for a fortnight with HyperX's new Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset

CES 2022 has been great for gamers, and now HP's gaming division HyperX has announced a whole bunch of great gaming devices including gaming keyboards, gaming headsets and gaming mice. My favourite by far is the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset, which delivers up to 300 hours from a single charge. That's nearly a fortnight of constant play.

The €199 (about £165) HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset isn't the only contender for our best gaming headsets guide. There's also the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset (€99.99/£84.99), with 7.1 virtual surround sound and specially tuned 53mm drivers for low-end thump and high-end clarity. It also has a specially designed noise-cancelling microphone for more effective taunting of your opponents. And The HyperX Cloud Core gaming headset (€79.99/£69.99) offers 3D audio and a detachable noise cancelling mic that's Discord and Team Speak-certified.

No wires but lots of wow

HyperX has also announced the HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller ($49.99 / about £40), which is Android compatible and works across multiple devices. It includes a detachable, adjustable mobile phone clip and its built-in rechargeable battery is good for up to 19 hours of gaming on a single charge.

Last but not least, there's the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard (€119.99 / £99) and the HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse (€99.99 / £84.99), which runs for up to 100 hours on a single charge. It has TTC Golden micro dustproof switches rated for up to 80 million clicks, IP55 water resistance and low-friction PFTE skates for effortless gliding. It's completely customisable via the NGENUITY software, which enables you to change the DPI, RGB lighting, button assignments and macros.

The Alloy Origins 65 keyboard (€119.99 / £99) is also rated for 80 million clicks, and its RGB backlight and exposed LEDs make it look as good as it feels. The keycaps are premium double-shot PBTs and it's available with HyperX Red linear switches or HyperX Aqua tactile switches.

The new HyperX products will hit retail in February, and you can find out more at HyperXgaming.com.