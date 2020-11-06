Pixel 5 owners receive AWESOME update from Google

A couple of weeks ago concerned Google Pixel 5 owners started reporting what seemed to be a very serious issue with the American phone maker's new handsets.

The supposed issue was that users were spotting a gap between their phone's screen and surrounding frame, which seemed to vary in width between handsets.

Naturally, these Pixel 5 users were concerned that these gaps were a manufacturing flaw and would compromise the phone's IP-rated water and dust resistance capabilities.

It was the news no owner wanted after dropping $699 / £599 on the phone at launch.

Some of these gaps can be seen in the below images:

Google, looking to address Pixel 5 owners' concerns, has investigated the issue and just shared their findings with the Pixel community.

Over on the Google Support forum, Google Community Specialist David Pop states that:

"Hi Pixel Community,

We’ve had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5. There is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone. We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have."

So, there you have it – the gap between the screen and the frame is "a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5" and that this gap has "no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone".

Phew! That is absolutely the awesome news Google Pixel 5 users wanted to hear, and what we here at T3 wanted to hear, too, as we were strong fans of the device on review.

To discover exactly what the Google Pixel 5 offers as a smartphone, be sure to also take a look at its official trailer below, which runs through its highlight features, which includes next-gen 5G connectivity.