Pixel 5 launch livestream video: watch Google's 'Launch Night In' event here

Google is unveiling its new flagship smartphone today – the Pixel 5 – alongside some brand new smart home devices. We'll also get to the 5G model of the Pixel 4a.

It's big event, dubbed Launch Night In, kicks off today at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. For our Australian readers, that's 4am AEST on October 1, so it's going to be a late one!

Anyone who wants to see what Google has lined up can simply watch the event right here. We've embedded the livestream below, so just hit play to start watching the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio speaker get unveiled live.

Google Launch Night In: what's been announced

• A new Chromecast with Google TV – a 4K HDR media streamer with Android TV built in, and the new Google TV interface, which is much smoother, bringing what you watch together from all your streaming apps. $49.99, available to order from today.

• Google Nest Audio is Google's new smart home speaker with Google Assistant. Replacing the Google Home, Google's focus is on making the best-sounding speaker under $100, thanks to its separate woofer and tweeter.

Google's Launch Night In event: How to watch

You can also watch on YouTube, although we've embedded the stream right here to save you having to go anywhere.

You can also head to Google's website where you'll be presented with a live countdown as well as some soothing music to while away the time while you wait.

If you already own a Chromecast, you can watch Launch Night In on your TV using Chrome on Mac or PC. Here are the instructions from Google:



• Make sure your mobile device or computer is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your Chromecast

• Open the Launch Night In video

• Tap the Cast button

• Select your Chromecast device

• Press play

• Tap the Cast button again to disconnect

Google also has you covered in terms of accessibility, with closed captions available for the show.

Google Launch Night In: What to expect

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We're expecting Google to reveal the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, new Chromecast with Google TV, and its Nest Audio smart speaker.

The specs for both smartphones leaked last week, along with what appears to be official images of the new Chromecast sporting a number of different colorways.

Meanwhile, both the Chromecast and Nest Audio have been spotted on store shelves already, in the likes of Walmart (via CNET) and Home Depot (via GSMArena), so it looks like some retailers have pulled the trigger early.

Leaks and rumors around the devices have been rife over the last few months, but we're in the home stretch and will get official specs, prices, and release dates confirmed by Google today.