Pioneer announces DDJ-ERGO Limited DJ decks

Fancy getting your David Guetta on? Pioneer's new all-in-one DJ system will help you master the beat

By

Fancy yourself as a DJ? Introducing the DDJ-ERGO Limited by Pioneer, an all-in-one DJ system ideal for unleashing beat-bashing mayhem

The all-round integration adds to its simplicity: you simply need to hook it up to your computer and whack open your playlist to give your neighbours an early wake up call.

Pioneer DDJ-ERGO Limited: Features

You can create beats, spin the wheels of steel and add some DJ-style effects using the Traktor LE 2 software, which allows you to manipulate rhythms using the in-built mixer.

Powered by a single cable connection to a laptop, it comes equipped with a beat sync feature, which allows beginners to hone top notch beat match mixes, and pulse lights, which act as visual guides during the beat-making process.

It's also compatible with both Mac and Windows.

Pioneer DDJ-ERGO Limited: Release date & price

The black model DDJ-ERGO will be available in late August, priced £429.00, while the white version is on sale now and costs £379.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.