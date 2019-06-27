Phenomenal pre Amazon Prime Day laptop deal saves you £473

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale has already delivered a selection of top deals, but this simply stunning laptop deal on the excellent Huawei MateBook X is on another level in terms of cost saving.

That's because the luxe laptop is currently reduced by a titanic £473.56 at the online retailer, which translates as a going-on half-price 39 per cent price drop and the lowest ever price the system has retailed for at Amazon.

Check out the full details of the stellar laptop deal below:

Huawei MateBook X 13" Laptop (Grey) | now £726.43 at Amazon | £473.56 price cut (39%) | was £1,199.99

This is the best laptop deal we've seen all year. Amazon has discounted the very well received Huawei MateBook X by a simply staggering £473.56, slamming its price down from £1,199.99 to only £726.43, which is a straight 39% discount. The system's specs are really strong all-round, too, with a premium 2160 x 1440 screen partnered with a fast Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Oh, and the deal includes totally free shipping, too.View Deal

In our Huawei MateBook X review we praised the system's "amazing design and screen" and concluded that "the Huawei Matebook X has it all, a stunning premium design, powerful specs, and useful, user-centric features."

And, this model comes with a great spec, too, with an Intel Core i5 partnered with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB SSD. A fresh copy of Windows 10 Home comes pre-installed on the machine, too, while its internal battery delivers an average lifespan of 10 hours on a single charge.

