Phenomenal Dell XPS 13 laptop deal carves monumental £520 off cost!

Regardless of if you've been looking for the perfect back to school laptop, or are just in the market for a premium ultrabook upgrade, then this staggeringly impressive Dell XPS 13 deal is an absolute must see.

That's because the premium tech maker has gone and dropped a simply incredible deal on the Dell XPS 13 laptop that cuts £519.99 off its cost. That's the system that T3 currently has in the number one position in our prestigious best laptop guide, now discounted by over half a grand.

The only caveat? You need to be FAST if you want to score. This is a limited unit deal and it is already 64 per cent claimed.

Seriously, check out the details of the deal below:

Dell XPS 13 | was £1,948.99 | now £1,429 | £519.99 saving

Dell isn't messing around here with what can only be described as a gargantuan £519.99 cut of the cost of its absolutely stunning Dell XPS 13 laptop. That's a system loaded with an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of 2133MHz RAM, a 1TB SSD and a hyper-luxe 13.3-inch 4K screen for over half a grand less than normal. Oh, and there is totally free delivery included in the deal, too. Incredible!View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 is such an easy recommend as it won the T3 Awards 2019 best laptop prize and it currently sits absolutely top of our guide to greatest laptops on the market today.

In our review of the Dell XPS 13 we said "Is this the greatest laptop money can buy? Spoiler: yes", before concluding that "the XPS 13 was already a superb laptop. With a 4K screen, a new design and improved performance it’s superb-er."

And now that truly superb laptop is available in a dynamite spec with over half a grand slashed off its retail price.

For even more great laptop recommendations be sure to check out T3's best laptops, best student laptops, best light laptops, best gaming laptops, best 2-in-1 laptops and best laptops under £500 guides.

And, for even more great back to school technology, be sure to take a look at T3's best phones for college and university as well as our guide to the top smart home tech that is perfect for college and university.