Peloton Guide is Peloton's cheapest product to date

Peloton has released a new strength training device and it's both the smallest and the most affordable offering to date. The Peloton Guide is a webcam-sized unit that attaches to your TV to provide interactivity to on-screen workouts.

As you follow the instructor on screen, the Guide tracks your movements while a heart rate band also feeds your readings into the system. The result, we're told is a more rounded full-body workout. You can see yourself on the screen to help you match your moves to the instructor and get credit when you match their form.

The device also features a microphone and a remote to control the menu system and choose your workouts. Both the microphone and camera can be hidden when not in use.

The Peloton Guide is coming to the US in 2022, priced $495 but you'll also need to pay the $12.99 monthly subscription for the app. If you already have the full all-access subscription, this won't cost you any more.

This new product competes directly with the likes of the Tempo Move – though that includes the weighs, while here they are extra. It's aimed at those who perhaps don't have the room for one of the mirror devices or indeed a Peloton bike.

It's certainly a simpler and more affordable solution to home workouts but it's still a lot more expensive than Apple Fitness+ or just a YouTube fitness channel. Does anyone really want to see themselves exercising on screen? I guess we'll find out when this launches in the New Year.