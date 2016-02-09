Love PC gaming? This is where you need to be in early March

The PC Gamer Weekender is the only UK event dedicated to - and for those who love - PC gaming, whether that be building the most powerful machine or playing some of the most anticipated games yet to be released.

It will be taking place over the weekend of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 March at the Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane, London.

What's happening at the PC Gamer Weekender

Hands-on Exclusives - with the event taking place over two floors, gaming takes centre stage, and will be a chance for attendees to play games one month before release, with Dark Souls III, Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, Total War: Warhammer and Umbrella Corps already confirmed. More to be announced.

Tournament gaming - every attendee who fancies their chances will get a seat in a tournament. There will be a number of different games on offer including League of Legends, Dota 2, Rocket League and HearthStone: Heroes of Warcraft. Qualifiers will be played at the Weekender, and a live final will take place on the Tournament stage where a winner will be crowned. There will also be 'winner-stays-on' Street Fighter V.

Workshops - supported by Asus, these in-depth workshops will look at the improvements that can be made to PCs and how to do it. Workshop stations will give attendees the opportunity to build along with the experts on popular modifications including swapping out hard drives, graphics cards, power supply and RAM. These will be held throughout the entire weekend, are free (with entry ticket) and work on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hardware Zone - a 'try-before-you-buy' area full of the latest and most essential equipment for PC gaming. All attendees have the opportunity to use the equipment, talk with the experts and buy on site.

PC Gamer Stage - featuring interviews with some of the world's most important and influential developers, along with 'never-before-seen' footage and exclusive reveals. Guest speakers include Julian Gollop, Paradox, presenting Stellaris, Firaxis presenting Xcom 2, and the team behind Divinity:Original Sin 2 who will be discussing how to make a CRPG in an hour.

SEGA Common Room - a showcase for the indie developer. There will be the opportunity to play their games.

Boardgame Basement - Esdevium Games and Quest Games will be bringing their team of expert games demonstrators to showcase brand new board games as well as some classics.

