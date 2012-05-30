PayPal app will allow UK customers to make high street payments

A new PayPal app will arrive tomorrow and will allow UK customers to make payments at high street stores using their PayPal accounts

PayPal has launched a new dedicated smartphone app that will allow users to make payments at UK high street shops using the funds in their PayPal accounts.

Coast, Oasis, Warehouse and Karen Millen are among the high street brands who've jumped on board the scheme, which will see sales assistants take payments directly from customers' PayPal accounts.

It's believed the app will provide users with a unique barcode and transaction number, which they're required to present in stores to purchase items.

"Today marks the start of a quiet revolution in the way we shop on the high street. We've created a simple, secure way to use a mobile phone to pay in your favourite stores,” says Cameron McLean, PayPal's Managing Director.

“The revolution starts today at Oasis, Warehouse, Karen Millen and Coast.

“The lines between the online world and high street will soon disappear altogether: research we carried out last year amongst major retailers suggested that 2016 will be the year you won't need a wallet to shop on the British high street.

“A phone will be enough.

"Today's move also underlines our view that mobile payments don't need near field communication (NFC) technology to succeed.

“PayPal's 'pay by mobile' service works with the phones most of our customers already own.

“And our retail partner doesn't have to install new systems to take in-store mobile payments."

PayPal's new service will launch nationally tomorrow, and will be made available across 230 UK stores.

You can find out more information about the app at www.paypal.co.uk/instore or download it from the app store or Google Play for free now.