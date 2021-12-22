Party games deals up to 50% off at Walmart

These board games can liven up a family Christmas and save some real money

Trivial Pursuit
(Image credit: Hasbro)
Richard Baguley

By published

Looking forward to seeing the family over the holidays? Dreading seeing the family over the holidays? The best board games can help in both situations, offering easy-to-play family fun or providing a way to stop your Uncle Bob from talking about his ex-wife. Plus, with some big savings on party games at Walmart right now, you can save some real money, too. We've picked a few of the best games that provide an ice-breaker for when family and friends get together and refuse to talk to each other.  

Trivial Pursuit Family Edition: was $19.99, now $9.97 at Walmart

Trivial Pursuit Family Edition: was $19.99, now $9.97 at Walmart
It's a classic for a reason, and this version of Trivial Pursuit makes it easier for kids to get involved. It comes with two sets of cards, one for adults and one for kids with appropriate questions. It's also a bit quicker to play than the full edition, so the kids are less likely to get bored and wander off. 

View Deal
Exploding Kittens: was $19.99, now $15.88 at Walmart

Exploding Kittens: was $19.99, now $15.88 at Walmart
These are not, I hasten to add, real kittens. Instead, this is a simple card game for 2 to 6 players where you each pick a card in turn. If you pick an exploding kitten card, you explode and are out. Unless you have a card in hand that can defuse the kitten through things like kitten therapy, a laser pointer, or a catnip sandwich. Or you can use one of the action cards to target another player or get a sneak peek at upcoming cards. It's a simple, fun game that is surprisingly strategic for both kids and adults. And, at $5 off, it's a cheap way to get the party started with a bang. 

View Deal
What Do You Meme? TikTok Edition: was $24.99, now $19.99 at Walmart

What Do You Meme? TikTok Edition: was $24.99, now $19.99 at Walmart
A fun game of finding the best comment for the meme, complete with links to the actual TikTok Memes. Expect to be beaten by every teen who actually knows what TikTok is and knows their lolcat from their Dawgs. 


View Deal
TOPICS
Entertainment
Richard Baguley
Richard Baguley

Richard Baguley has been writing about technology since the 1990s, when he left a promising career in high finance to work on Amiga Format magazine for Future. It has been downhill for him ever since, writing for publications such as PC World, Wired and Reviewed.com. He has tested gadgets as diverse as 3D printers to washing machines. For T3, he covers laptops, smartphones, and many other topics. He lives near Boston in the USA with his wife, one dog, and an indeterminate number of cats.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.