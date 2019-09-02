Parrot Anafi FPV puts you in the cockpit for truly immersive camera drone flight

The drone market has never been healthier, and it’s about to get some new blood in the shape of the Parrot Anafi FPV, the latest iteration of the Anafi camera drone. The Anafi FPV quadcopter is being bundled with a stylish new drone backpack, plus Parrot’s Skycontroller 3 and revamped Cockpitglasses 3 (goggles).

For enthusiast and pro aerial photographers alike, this means you’ll be able to enjoy much more immersive drone flight and aerial photography from the get-go, with battery life lasting 25 minutes per charge (max flight range is 2.4 miles).

The Parrot Anafi FPV transmits a live video feed, captured by its 180-degree tilting camera, to the included Cockpitglasses 3. So when wearing the drone goggles, you’ll feel like you’re sat in the driver’s seat of Parrot’s folding camera drone, viewing the world as if you yourself were flying. You’ll either find this exhilarating or slightly nauseating at first when the drone is blasting along at a top speed of 31mph.

This more immersive form of drone flight should also reap benefits for your aerial photography, as you’ll get to see much more detail, right as the flight landscape unfolds before you, when wearing the Cockpitglasses 3.

(Image credit: Parrot)

Parrot Anafi FPV drone: a bird’s eye view

The Anafi FPV drone provides enhanced manual controls for improved drone piloting and aerial photography, and works with the FreeFlight 6.6 app (iOS, Android). Via the app you can access a suite of settings and customise your aerial videos and stills; the Parrot Anafi FPV shoots 4K HDR video and 21MP images, taking advantage of 3-axis stabilisation and 3 x zoom.

Manual aerial photography settings such as shutter speed, ISO, white balance and exposure compensation are customisable and can be displayed by opening the settings using the button on the Cockpitglasses 3.

Parrot has also added a new FPV interface in the FreeFlight 6.6 app, creating a more streamlined heads-up display with unobstructed views of your drone flight. Safety alerts and geofencing limits are automatically shown in your field of view.

There are two versions of the FPV HUD to switch between. The main HUD displays flight speed, direction, altitude and drone location. If you’d rather not see all those stats, and would instead prefer a full view of your drone flight, click a button on the top of the Cockpitglasses 3 to switch to a minimum FPV HUD.

(Image credit: Parrot)

Parrot Anafi FPV drone: new flight mode and presets

There are two new flight presets with the Anafi FPV drone, available via the FreeFlight 6.6 app, both of which have been created to help you get even more creative with your aerial photography and drone piloting skills:

Cinematic preset enables you to capture smooth, detailed footage that, according to Parrot, ‘looks like you’re behind the controls of a glider. The horizontal axis of the 4K HDR camera is locked to the tilt of the drone, and footage shows every majestic bank and turn in your flight.’

Racing preset, meanwhile, is built for speed instead of smoothness, giving your aerial videos a more high-octane feel as the Anafi zooms through the air.

The revamped app is also home to a new flight mode called Arcade Mode, used in tandem with joystick controls on the Skycontroller 3. In essence, Arcade Mode enables the drone to travel in the direction the camera is pointed at. This could be ace fun for beginners.

We'll be reviewing the Anafi FPV very soon, to see whether it's a contender for our top drones guide, so will be able to provide more info on those new modes and how they contribute to a more thrilling flight experience.

(Image credit: Parrot)

Parrot Anafi FPV drone: included accessories

When you buy the Parrot Anafi FPV drone you also get a new Anafi backpack, which doubles as a platform from which to launch the camera drone. Also included in the bundle pack is the Anafi FPV quadcopter itself, the Skycontroller 3, Cockpitglasses 3, a 16GB SD memory card, battery, USB-C cable and a spare set of propellers.

The Parrot Anafi FPV is available from early September at Currys, Argos, Drones Direct, Very, Amazon and Parrot.com, priced £729.99. For more information, head to the official Parrot drone website.