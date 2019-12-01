Outstanding Apple iPhone XR Cyber Monday deal delivers phone cheap

Cyber Monday is delivering some truly superb phone deals (such as these on the iPhone 11, Pixel 4 and Galaxy S10), and this Christmas cracker of an offer on the Apple iPhone XR is certainly no exception.

The iPhone XR is the phone that T3 said delivers "a no-compromise iPhone experience", with us praising the handset's "supremely slick and powerful specs", "very strong camera", "great battery life" and "excellent build quality".

Which is why this Carphone Warehouse deal on the handset is so appealing, as you get that awesome device with 60GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for just £33 per month.

The up-front cost of the deal is also affordable, with the phone put in your hand for just £29.99. That's a great handset, huge data and excellent Vodafone network extras like free global roaming in one low cost bundle.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Apple iPhone XR | Up-front cost: £29.99 | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Monthly cost: £33 | Contract length: 24 months | Vodafone | Available now at Carphone Warehouse

This Cyber Monday deal bags you a brand new 64GB iPhone XR in black for £29.99 up-front. From there you get a data-stuffed contract from Vodafone that delivers 60GB as well as unlimited minutes and texts for £33 per month, as well as free Vodafone global roaming. Free delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

If you like the look of this iPhone XR deal in terms of value, but have actually had your eye on a different handset, then be sure to check out T3's authoritative best phones, best Android phones, best cheap phones, best gaming phones and best small phones guides.

In addition, we've got the very best SIM-only deals on lock, too, so if you're very happy with your handset but fancy more data, texts or minutes, then that guide is well worth a look.

And, for the best prices on the complete Apple iPhone range of phones, then the below roundup includes both on-contract and SIM-free pricing.

Cyber Monday sales around the web