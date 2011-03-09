Opera Mobile Store opens its virtual doors

Easy access to thousands for apps for stacks of different phones.

Fancy another app store to add to your list of virtual mobile shopping destinations? Course you do. Mobile browser type Opera is the latest to reveal its own effort. Dubbed the Opera Mobile Store, it's available for millions of phones and stocks apps for a slew of operating systems.

BlackBerry, Android, Symbian and Java are all supported. To gain access, all you need to do is fire up Opera, hit the 'speed dial' link to the store from the home screen, and away you go.

The Opera Mobile Store is customised for each phone too, which means things won't look buggy and out of sorts while you browse. Opera says it'll be immediately available to 100 million mobile users worldwide.

