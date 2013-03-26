Only 30 per cent of Galaxy S4 smartphones will have 8-core processor

The Samsung Galaxy S4 was set to become the first smartphone with an eight-core processor in the UK but now it looks like most of the world will be getting a quad-core offering

Only 30 per cent of Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphones on launch will feature the new Exynos 5 Octa eight-core processor that Samsung hailed as being their most powerful mobile chip yet.

Apparently the company has been unable to produce enough of the next-generation chips in time for the launch of the S4 and any delays in release would risk them losing ground to the HTC One and even Apple when they launch the next iPhone later this year.

Instead the majority of handsets will be getting a still powerful 1.9GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor which had already been slated for the US market.

While on a performance level it could be difficult to notice a real difference between the two, one of the main advantages with the new Exynos 5 Octa chip is its power-management abilities which will reportedly improve battery life.

With Apple now looking to take even more market share with the iPhone 6, Samsung will no doubt be aiming to release an improved version of the S4 featuring the eight-core processor later in the year.

Source: Unwiredview