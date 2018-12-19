OnePlus Smart TV isn't getting a UK release date anytime soon

Earlier this year, OnePlus announced plans to launch a Smart TV range – an entirely new product category for the five-year-old smartphone startup. The new television set will compete against rivals from Samsung, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi.

Like it managed to do with its smartphone range, the Shenzhen-based company said it hoped to offer competitive features at an affordable price.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has offered more information about its smart television, which will not ship until 2020 – not 2019 as previously reported. The OnePlus-branded TV will also seemingly not launch in the UK, Europe or United States.

In an interview with the Economic Times this week, CEO Pete Lau revealed that the company does not have an internal deadline to ship the OnePlus TV. Despite this, Lau expects the television to "perhaps" launch in 2020.

According to the OnePlus co-founder, India will be one of the first markets to get the brand-new product when it's ready to launch. The flagship Smart TV will be available via Amazon India. This makes a lot of sense, Amazon and OnePlus has a strong ongoing relationship and recently celebrated a four-year partnership.

CEO Pete Lau did not detail any plans to launch the forthcoming Smart TV to markets following the initial roll-out on Amazon India. It's possible OnePlus will limit the number of countries where it sells its Smart TV – at least initially – in order to ease pressure on the supply chains.

The Shenzhen-based company struggled with meeting demand during its early forays into the smartphone business, going so far as to introduce a convoluted invite-only scheme for those who wanted to cough-up for the firm's handsets in order to limit the number of purchases that could be made at any one time.

When asked about pricing, CEO Pete Lau said the Smart TV will be "a flagship killer, like we do with smartphones, at a very competitive pricing."

"We see that currently, as one goes down the price points, the picture, sound and build qualities deteriorate. We want to create a seamless Internet experience that creates a true Smart TV, going beyond what is traditional in this space,'" Lau added.

The OnePlus Smart TV does not currently have a name, but that's set to change. In a move reminiscent of the Boaty McBoatface fiasco, OnePlus asked its five-million strong community to devise the name for its next flagship product.

The community contest, which has now wrapped-up, stated the winning entry would win the first OnePlus TV as well as a paid-for round-trip to the announcement.

The 10 finalists will win a free pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless earbuds. The winning entry will be announced before the end of the year, OnePlus has claimed.