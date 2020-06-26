OnePlus Nord surprise feature revealed ahead of launch

The OnePlus Nord is set to be revealed next week and while we're pretty much up to speed on most of the budget smartphone's specs thanks to the various leaks and rumours that have been swirling around since the launch of the OnePlus 8 Series , there's one feature that's just come to light that's a huge surprise.

So far, we've been under the impression that the OnePlus Nord will sport a single front-facing camera, just like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, but now it appears that the first device in this new line of affordable phones will boast a dual-camera on the front.

This latest morsel comes from an insider who alleges that the OnePlus Nord will feature a primary 32MP lens on the front as well as an 8MP wide-angle lens. The cameras will be located in the top left corner of the screen in a cutout, and will apparently look similar to the Huawei P40.

This contradicts what we've heard so far about the smartphone, which is that it will have a single selfie camera, and multiple cameras on the rear. Twitter leaker Max J. alluded to a total of four cameras, which contradicts previous rumours of a triple-camera array - although we don't know the specs.

It's also a departure from the single 16MP camera that's become the norm with OnePlus smartphones in recent year.

OnePlus could have a doozy of a smartphone on its hands if it delivers a quality handset with a decent camera system for shoppers on a budget, or those who don't want to spend an inordinate amount of cash on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra which starts at £1,199.

The price of the Nord is predicted to be between $499 and $649, and OnePlus is going all out on hyping it up before its reveal. The company has even hinted at a teal colourway - similar to the budget line's new logo.

We don't have long to wait to find out at least - with the reveal likely to happen next week!

Source: Android Central