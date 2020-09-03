OnePlus Lemonade targeted by Samsung's budget new 5G phone

Ever since the OnePlus Nord made its debut back in July, the budget/ mid-tier smartphone category has been getting a lot more attention.

Apple is rumoured to be releasing a fifth, cheaper iPhone 12 4G model, while Google has the Pixel 4a, and now Samsung is stepping up to the plate with the newest addition to its 'A' series of smartphones, revealed at Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.

The Galaxy A42 5G boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, quad-camera setup, and – as the name gives away – is 5G ready. Rather than the pinhole selfie camera of the Galaxy A51, it sports a waterdrop notch on the front taking up a scooch more screen real estate.

While Samsung hasn't shared the pricing details, the Galaxy A42 5G is expected to be even cheaper that the A51's $399/ £319 launch price. That puts it firmly in the realm of the OnePlus Aurora or even the OnePlus Lemonade – one of a handful of affordable devices that OnePlus has in the works.

The Nord packed in some solid features for its £379 price point, including a 90Hz refresh rate that OnePlus has committed to for all of its phones going forward.

We don't know if Samsung's Galaxy A42 5G can match that, as details on the specs are scant, but OnePlus is king of the affordable smartphones right now, and any contenders are going to have their work cut out for them.