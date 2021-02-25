OnePlus 9R revealed as the missing piece in the OnePlus 9 puzzle

The OnePlus 9 series is reportedly launching next month, and the lineup is primed to feature three handsets; the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a 'lite' version which has been keeping everyone guessing with its name; but the secret is out with the news that the device will be dubbed the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus usually offers its flagship in three variants to hit different consumer budgets, which is par for the course now; Apple does it with its iPhones, like the most recent iPhone 12, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is carrying on the tradition although the difference between the two cheaper models is negligible.

Last year's OnePlus 8 included the T3 award-winning OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite, but Twitter leaker Evan Blass posted a snippet of code – which he says is related to "three stub guide pages being prepped for the 9 series" that makes mention of a OnePlus 9R.

So far, we've heard whispers of a OnePlus 9 Lite, and OnePlus 9E, and this appears to be the same device, so any mention of the Lite, R, and E monikers are referring to the same smartphone going by Blass' comments.

Just this week, there was a massive OnePlus 9 leak that detailed the specs for the base model handset. Fans can expect the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, a smooth 120Hz display, and 6.55-inch screen.

While we've also heard details on the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9R is somewhat more mysterious, but with the budget OnePlus Nord line, which includes the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and OnePlus Nord 100, the smartphone needs to offer significant upgrades to give savvy shoppers a reason to fork out more for a lite OnePlus 9 over cheap and cheerful alternative.